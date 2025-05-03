SC: Creating Fake Orders One Of The Most Dreaded Acts Of Contempt Of Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that nothing is more incumbent upon the courts of justice than to preserve their proceedings from being misrepresented, and creating fake orders of the court is one of the most dreaded acts of contempt of court.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra said, "Creating fake orders of the Court is one of the most dreaded acts of contempt of court. It not only thwarts the administration of justice, but it has inbuilt intention by committing forgery of record".

The apex court made these observations while dismissing a plea by Shanmugam alias Lakshminarayanan, M Muruganandam and S Amal Raj against an order by the Madras High Court. The High Court had convicted them of contempt of court for creating a bogus and fake order in connection with a property.

"We are of the view that present is a case where it is established beyond all reasonable doubt that the present appellants/contemnors have either used or created fake high court interim orders. It is not a case of mere probability of commission of offence rather it is a proven case of commission of offence," said the bench in a judgment on May 2.

Justice Mishra, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the sole object of the court wielding its power to punish for contempt is always for maintaining the purity of the administration of justice. "Nothing is more incumbent upon the courts of justice than to preserve their proceedings from being misrepresented, nor is there anything more pernicious when the order of the court is forged and produced to gain undue advantage", said Justice Mishra.

The bench said a misleading or a wrong statement deliberately and wilfully made by a party to the proceedings to obtain a favourable order would undoubtedly tantamount to interference with the due course of judicial proceedings. "When a person is found to have utilised an order of a court which he or she knows to be incorrect for conferring benefit on persons who are not entitled to the same, the very utilisation of the fabricated order by the person concerned would be sufficient to hold him/her guilty of contempt, irrespective of the fact whether he or she himself or herself is the author of fabrication", said the bench.

The bench declined to accept appellants’ contention that they were not given due opportunity to defend themselves, and the contempt proceedings were barred by limitation.

The apex court said for about four years, the case bundle was missing in the high court’s registry and after repeated requests by the decree holder, the bundle was traced, and the contempt case was registered in 2022. The bench said it does not mean that the contempt was initiated in the year 2022.

The apex court decided to modify the appellants’ sentence from six months' jail to one month's simple imprisonment, as it found the six-month term too harsh.

In 2004, the district munsiff court, Tiruchengode, passed a decree in favour of J K Rangammal Charitable Trust ordering recovery of possession and arrears of rent from the contemnors. An appeal was filed by the contemnors, which was dismissed.

The decree holder filed an execution petition, and when the court amin went to execute the decree to effect delivery of possession on April 17, 2018, the contemnors produced interim orders passed by the Madras High Court purportedly staying the decree. Later, it was found that these orders were fake. "We are satisfied that the finding recorded by the High Court does not suffer from any illegality or perversity", said Justice Mishra.