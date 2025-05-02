ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines JSW Steel's Resolution Plan For Bhushan Steel & Power, Orders Liquidation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside JSW Steel’s resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BSPL), holding it illegal and in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The verdict was passed by a bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench criticised the conduct of all key stakeholders in the resolution process — the resolution professional, the committee of creditors (CoC), and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) — for "flagrant violation" of the IBC.

The bench said that without applying the commercial wisdom, the CoC approved JSW’s resolution plan. The bench rejected the resolution plan of JSW, as approved by the CoC, for being non-compliant with the IBC.

Citing the IBC and its associated regulations, the bench said the resolution professional failed to perform his statutory duties during the corporate insolvency resolution process.