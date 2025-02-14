ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Court Can't Direct Legislature To Enact Law In A Particular Manner

SC made the observation while hearing a plea against a February 2024 order of the Delhi HC which disposed of a PIL on the issue.

SC: Court Can't Direct Legislature To Enact Law In A Particular Manner
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is for the Parliament to make laws and the courts cannot not direct the legislature to enact a law in a particular manner.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. They made the observation while hearing a plea against a February 2024 order of the Delhi High Court which disposed of a PIL on the issue. The bench said it is not keen to entertain the plea.

"The Parliament, after considering every aspect, has come out with a new enactment. In a writ jurisdiction, neither the high courts nor the Supreme Court can direct the legislature to enact a law in a particular manner”, said the bench.

Citing Section 230 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the Centre’s counsel said the petition was infructuous. The Centre's counsel contended that Section 230 prescribes, in any case where a proceeding was instituted on a police report, the magistrate should furnish to the accused and victim, free of cost a copy of documents, including the police report and the first information report.

The petitioner's counsel argued that this section did not deal with the issue of the right of a complainant or victim to be heard and participate in pre-trial criminal proceedings. However, the bench decided not to entertain the plea. The plea sought directions to district courts or police to supply a copy of the chargesheet to the complainant or victim free of cost.

The plea also sought directions to all the district courts to issue notice to the complainants or victims at the time of taking of cognisance to enable them to exercise their right to be heard and participate in pre-trial criminal proceedings.

