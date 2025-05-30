ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Initiates Contempt Proceedings Against Youtuber For Scandalous And Defamatory Remarks Against A Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Chandigarh-based journalist and YouTuber Ajay Shukla for his scandalous, defamatory, and contemptuous remarks against a senior judge of the apex court in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

The matter was taken up by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Augustine George Masih and AS Chandurkar. The apex court issued a notice to Shukla, the Editor-in-Chief of Varprad Media. Shukla recently posted a video making remarks against retired judge Justice Bela M Trivedi.

“Shukla, in the said video clip has made scandalous observations for one of the senior judges of this court. Such allegations widely published on YouTube, are likely to bring disrepute to the august institution of the judiciary. No doubt that the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, at the same time the right is subjected to reasonable restrictions”, said the CJI.