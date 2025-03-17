'Court Orders Not Complied With, Unless….': SC Issues Contempt Notice To Delhi’s Principal Secretary In A Remission Matter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said unless a contempt notice is issued, its orders are not complied with, while issuing a contempt notice to the principal secretary of Delhi government’s home department, for not taking a decision on the remission plea of a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench noted that the Delhi government has failed to take a decision on the grant of remission to convict Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehalwan, who is serving a 20-year jail term without remission in the case.

"We believe that unless a contempt notice is issued, our orders are not complied with," said the bench. The top court, while referring to its earlier order, said a solemn statement on instructions of the state government was recorded in the order.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, representing the Delhi government, submitted that a meeting of the SRB (sentence review board) was scheduled during the day. The law officer requested the bench to give more time for a decision on the remission.

The bench said it has seen that the Delhi government does not decide without extension of time and it is happening in every case. "Earlier there was an excuse that the chief minister was unavailable," Justice Oka said.

The state’s counsel urged the bench to give some more time for a decision. The bench said, “You don't even have the courtesy to apply for an extension of time.”

The bench was informed that the SRB was meeting during the day. Justice Oka said, “Now it will go to the chief minister then to the Governor. Please tell us who is in-charge of this department. We will issue a contempt notice……".

The bench made it clear that it will issue a contempt notice and pointed out that it did not compel the government to make the statement on taking a decision on the remission plea.

"We therefore issue notice to the principal secretary of the Home Department of Delhi government calling upon him to show cause why action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 should not be initiated against him. Notice of contempt is made returnable on March 28," said the bench.

The bench said that the official will have to appear before it virtually on the next hearing. The Delhi government on March 3, had informed the apex court that it would take a decision on the grant of remission to the convict in two weeks.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the government how the convict, whose 20 years jail term was ending on March 10, 2025, would continue to remain in prison. "After all, the issue pertains to the liberty of a person," the bench had said.