SC Condemns Terror Attack In Pahalgam, Judges, Lawyers Pay Tribute To Victims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed a moment of silence for the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely in a terror attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The top court also condemned the terrorist attack. The moment of silence was observed by all courts at around 2 pm, when the court assembled in the post-lunch session. Judges, advocates, and litigants all stood in silence to pay their tributes to lost souls as soon as the siren was sounded at 1.59 pm till 2 pm.

A press release said the Supreme Court of India has expressed its deep anguish and condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, and the full court unanimously adopted a resolution today condemning the act of terrorism.

"The court in its resolution stated that – This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes. The Supreme Court of India pays its respectful tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace and may those who were injured recover soon. The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief," the SC said.

The resolution added that the attack on tourists, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the crown jewel of India i.e. Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life and this court strongly condemns the same.

"Honourable judges, lawyers, members of the staff and all other persons present in the Court and in the Registry observed two minutes of silence expressing solidarity with the victims as well as their bereaved families," said the top court.