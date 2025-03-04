‘Remain In Prison Till End Of His Days Given By God Almighty’, SC Commutes Death Sentence Of Man Convicted For Killing His Children

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a child’s parents’ are their reason for existence and form an indispensable part of their lives, even more so, in the early years of life, and parents’ are expected to be loving, nurturing and sometimes disciplining guides in life, while sparing a man from gallows for murdering his two children on June 16, 2010, but ordering that he will remains in prison till the “end of his days given by God Almighty”. The convict was a manager of a nationalized bank.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta. Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said a child’s parents are their reason for existence and form an indispensable part of their lives, even more so, in the early years of life and stressed that parents’ are expected to be loving, nurturing and sometimes disciplining guides in life.

Justice Karol said that in the classical traditions of India, however, parents are placed on a higher pedestal, in an exalted position, as their word equals the word of God.

He said that while it is true that in modern times, we refrain from making such comparisons, nonetheless, it cannot be said that the irreplaceability, essentiality, importance, and desirousness of the love, affection, and stewardship of parents has been watered down in any way. “One is forced to wonder, in the facts of this case, how these cherished ideals could have been absent”, he said, in a judgment delivered on February 13.

The bench considered 11 judgments, where the apex court had found it fit to commute the death sentence into imprisonment for the remainder of natural life. The apex court considered these factors: a) the appellant- convict had no criminal antecedents; b) good relations with the deceased persons; c) all mitigating circumstances were not considered by the trial court.

Justice Karol said we direct that the hangman’s noose be taken off the appellant-convict’s neck, and instead that he remains in prison till the end of his days given by God Almighty. “We should not even for a moment be taken to understand that the barbarity of the crime, the helplessness of the two children who met the most unfortunate of ends, and that too at the hands of the very person who bore half the responsibility of bringing them into the world, has escaped us, or we, in any way have condoned such a hideous act, done by the appellant-convict”, said Justice Karol.

The appellant, Ramesh N Naika, then working as a Manager at the Solapur Branch of the Punjab National Bank, was allegedly angry with his wife, also a bank employee, and her family regarding his sister-in-law's love affair with a colleague from another caste. The appellant was also convicted of killing his sister-in-law and mother-in-law, just before drowning his children in a tank in Mangalore. After killing the four persons, he called his wife, asking her also to end her life.

The bench ordered that he should be kept in prison for the remainder of his natural life without remission for the murder of two children, aged 10 years and three and a half years, respectively. “When the sentence of death is imposed, it should only be imposed if the same is possible, even after an objective consideration of all the factors in favour of the person accused of having committed the offence, which as discussed supra, was not done properly”, said the bench.

The apex court partly allowed the appeal against the judgment of the Karnataka High Court delivered in September 2017, affirming the trial court’s judgments of 2013, holding him guilty and sentencing him to capital punishment.

“Ms. Savitha (sister-in-law) and Ms. Saraswathi (mother-in-law), too, were killed for no fault of theirs either (for which the accused already stands tried and convicted separately)”, said the bench.

"Had he heeded the advice of PW-2, when she told him not to interfere in Ms. Savitha’s matters, he could have gone on to live a perfectly happy life. After all, it is not without reason that the well-known proverb goes - “live and let live” which is said to mean that people should accept the way other people live and behave, particularly, if their way of doing things is different than one’s own", said the apex court.