ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Transfers Or Repatriation Of 21 HC Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfers or repatriation of 21 judges of several high courts across the country. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, decided to recommend the transfers or repatriation of these high court judges at its meeting held on Monday.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended transfers/repatriation of the following judges of high courts," said a statement uploaded on the apex court's website. It said the collegium has recommended that Telangana High Court judge Sujoy Paul be transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

The collegium has said Justice V Kameswar Rao, presently a judge of the Karnataka High Court, be repatriated to the Delhi High Court. The collegium has said Gauhati High Court judges Lanusungkum Jamir and Manash Ranjan Pathak be transferred to the high courts of Calcutta and Orissa respectively.

It has also said Bombay High Court judge Nitin Wasudeo Sambre be transferred to the Delhi High Court. According to the statement, the collegium has recommended that Allahabad High Court judge Ashwani Kumar Mishra be transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The collegium has recommended that Justice Suman Shyam of the Gauhati High Court be transferred to the Bombay High Court.

It has recommended the repatriation of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Sanjeev Prakash Sharma to the Rajasthan High Court. It has said Justice Vivek Chaudhary of the Allahabad High Court be transferred to the Delhi High Court. The statement said the collegium has recommended the transfer of Kerala High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Karnataka High Court.