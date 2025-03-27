SC Collegium Recommends Transfer Of Delhi HC Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma To Calcutta HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the collegium, which also comprises Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath. Justice Sharma took oath as a Delhi High Court judge on February 28, 2022. He joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003.

He has also done a course on Conflict Management from the University of Oxford, London, in a distance learning programme while working as Presenting Officer with the National Human Rights Commission.

During his judicial career, besides presiding over courts of various jurisdictions, he has worked as Secretary, Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee; Director (Academics), Delhi Judicial Academy; Registrar (Vigilance); Registrar General of Delhi High Court; and Principal District & Sessions Judge, New Delhi.