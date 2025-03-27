ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Transfer Of Delhi HC Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma To Calcutta HC

The top court suggested that Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a judge from the Delhi HC, be sent to the Calcutta HC.

The top court suggested that Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a judge from the Delhi HC, be sent to the Calcutta HC.
File Photo: Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 9:51 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the collegium, which also comprises Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath. Justice Sharma took oath as a Delhi High Court judge on February 28, 2022. He joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003.

He has also done a course on Conflict Management from the University of Oxford, London, in a distance learning programme while working as Presenting Officer with the National Human Rights Commission.

During his judicial career, besides presiding over courts of various jurisdictions, he has worked as Secretary, Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee; Director (Academics), Delhi Judicial Academy; Registrar (Vigilance); Registrar General of Delhi High Court; and Principal District & Sessions Judge, New Delhi.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the collegium, which also comprises Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath. Justice Sharma took oath as a Delhi High Court judge on February 28, 2022. He joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003.

He has also done a course on Conflict Management from the University of Oxford, London, in a distance learning programme while working as Presenting Officer with the National Human Rights Commission.

During his judicial career, besides presiding over courts of various jurisdictions, he has worked as Secretary, Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee; Director (Academics), Delhi Judicial Academy; Registrar (Vigilance); Registrar General of Delhi High Court; and Principal District & Sessions Judge, New Delhi.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRANSFER OF DELHI HC JUDGEDINESH KUMAR SHARMA TRANSFERDELHI HC JUDGE DINESH KUMAR SHARMA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.