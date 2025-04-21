ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Transfer Of 7 HC Judges, Cites Need To Infuse Diversity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the transfer of seven high court judges, including four from Karnataka.

The collegium said the decision was taken to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of the administration of justice. The meetings in this regard were held on April 15 and April 19.

“With a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice, the Supreme Court collegium in its meetings held on 15th April, 2025, and 19th April, 2025, has recommended the transfer of the judges of high courts,” the collegium said in a resolution, published on the apex court’s website.