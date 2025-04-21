ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Transfer Of 7 HC Judges, Cites Need To Infuse Diversity

The collegium said the decision was taken to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of justice.

SC Collegium Recommends Transfer Of 7 HC Judges, Cites Need To Infuse Diversity
File photo of Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : April 21, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the transfer of seven high court judges, including four from Karnataka.

The collegium said the decision was taken to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of the administration of justice. The meetings in this regard were held on April 15 and April 19.

“With a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice, the Supreme Court collegium in its meetings held on 15th April, 2025, and 19th April, 2025, has recommended the transfer of the judges of high courts,” the collegium said in a resolution, published on the apex court’s website.

The recommendations asked Justice Hemant Chandangoudar from Karnataka High Court to be sent to Madras High Court, Justice Krishnan Natarajan to Kerala, Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda to Gujarat, and Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad to Orissa High Court.

In addition, the collegium recommended transfers of Telangana High Court justices Perugu Sree Sudha to Karnataka and Kasoju Surendhar alias K Surender to Madras High Court, respectively. Justice Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao from the Andhra Pradesh High Court was recommended to be transferred to Karnataka.

