SC Collegium Recommends Repatriation Of Delhi HC Justice Chandra Dhari Singh To Parent HC

The SC collegium has recommended the repatriation of Delhi HC judge Justice Chandra Dhari Singh to his parent Allahabad High Court.

File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the repatriation of Delhi High Court judge Justice Chandra Dhari Singh to his parent Allahabad High Court. The SC collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, took the decision in its meetings held on November 28 and 29.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on November 28 and 29, 2024 has recommended repatriation of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, judge, High Court of Delhi, to his parent High Court, i.e., the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," the SC resolution stated. Justice Singh graduated in law from Delhi University in 1993 and enrolled as an advocate on July 20, 1994.

He practised in the Supreme Court as an “advocate-on record” and was appointed an additional judge on September 22, 2017 before being made a permanent judge on September 6, 2019. He was transferred to Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021.

