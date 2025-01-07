ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Justice Vinod Chandran For Elevation To Apex Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, on Tuesday recommended the elevation of Justice K Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice of Patna High Court, as a judge of the apex court.

The Collegium, led by CJI and also comprising of four senior-most judges, in a statement, said in its meeting held on 7 January 2025, the Collegium deliberated on and discussed the names of chief justices and senior puisne judges of the high courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. The Collegium unanimously recommended the elevation of Justice K. Vinod Chandran, as a judge of the Supreme Court. The collegium also comprised Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka.

Justice K. Vinod Chandran was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kerala on 8 November 2011 and was elevated as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna on 29 March 2023. He has been functioning as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court since then. He has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 11 years and as a Chief Justice of a big High Court for more than a year.

The Collegium said during his long tenure as a Judge and Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Chandran has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, and he stands at Sl. No. 13 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges’.