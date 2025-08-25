ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends HC Chief Justices Aradhe And Pancholi For Elevation To Top Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, on Monday recommended the elevation of Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice of Patna High Court, for elevation as judges of the apex court.

The five-judge collegium led by CJI also comprises justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and B V Nagarathna. The collegium uploaded its resolution on the website of the apex court after a meeting held today.

Justice Pancholi would go on to become the Chief Justice of India for 16 months, starting from May 2031 upon the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi. After the Centre clears the appointment of the two judges, the apex court will work with a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Aradhe is currently the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. He was born on April 13, 1964, in Raipur. He has been a former chief justice of the Telangana High Court. He has also served as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He has also served as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009.

Justice Pancholi was born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad. If appointed, he would retire as the Chief Justice of India on May 27, 2033. He was transferred to the Patna High Court in July 2023, where he took the oath as a judge. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court in July 2025. He enrolled as an advocate in September 1991, beginning his practice at the Gujarat High Court.