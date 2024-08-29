SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of Advocate Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia As Delhi HC Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended advocate Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia's appointment as a judge in the Delhi High Court.

On October 25, 2023, the then Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court had, in consultation with his two seniormost colleagues, made this recommendation.

"Our sole consultee-judge is of the view that the candidate is a domain specialist and has practised mainly in the field of arbitration, and his appearances in the High Court may not be as many as would be expected, but his appearances in matters of significance before the arbitration tribunals make up for that," said the Collegium, also comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, in a resolution uploaded on apex court’s website on Thursday.

The resolution said the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that nothing adverse as to the integrity of the candidate has come to notice.

"As far as the observation of the Department of Justice regarding age of the candidate is concerned, we are of the view that the candidate fulfils the threshold age criterion of 45 years as on the date of recommendation by the Collegium of the High Court," it said.

The collegium noted that the candidate is a domain expert in the law of arbitration and the volume of cases on arbitration law requires specialised handling, particularly, in the High Court of Delhi.

"Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia will prove to be a value addition to the Bench of the High Court of Delhi. Besides appearing in arbitration cases before the High Courts and the Supreme Court, Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia has extensive experience in conducting arbitrations, both domestic and international. While doing so, a practitioner has to have knowledge of other branches of law, civil procedure, evidence and commercial law," said the resolution.

The collegium said: "His average net professional income of Rs. 709.69 lakhs for the last five years is also indicative of the fact that the candidate has a substantial practice. Hence, Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia is eminently fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi. In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend the candidature of Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia, Advocate, for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi."