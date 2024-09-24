SC Collegium Recommends Appointment Of Nine Lawyers As Judges Of Bombay High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of nine advocates as the judges of the Bombay High Court.

The collegium also comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai. In a resolution published on September 24, the collegium said, "The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of the following advocates for appointment as judges of the High Court of Bombay: Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, Advait Mahendra Sethna, Rajesh Sudhakar Datar, Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh, Gautam Ashwin Ankhad, and Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar”.

In a separate resolution, the collegium led by CJI recommended that Justice Narendar G be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand consequent upon the retirement of Ms Justice Ritu Bahri on 10 October 2024.

Justice Narendar G was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Karnataka on 02 January 2015. He was transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on 30 October 2023 and has been functioning there since then. He is the senior-most Judge in his parent High Court and belongs to the Other Backward Class. Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, he practised before the High Court of Karnataka.

"He is an experienced Judge with considerable experience on the judicial and administrative sides of the High Courts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. At present, the High Court of Karnataka has no representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. The Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Narendar G is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand," said the collegium.

In a separate resolution, the collegium also recommended the names of two judicial officers for appointment as judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna. "The Collegium resolves to recommend that Shashi Bhushan Prasad Singh, and Ashok Kumar Pandey, Judicial Officers, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice," said the collegium’s resolution.

