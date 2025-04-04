ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Gives Nod For Appointing 8 Judicial Officers As Allahabad HC Judges

The top court approved the appointment of judicial officers as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The top court approved the appointment of judicial officers as judges in the Allahabad High Court.
File Photo: Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of eight judicial officers as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held its meeting on April 2 following which an official statement read, "The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on April 2, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad."

The appointments relate to Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Abdul Shahid, Anil Kumar-X, Tej Pratap Tiwari, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh and Harvir Singh.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of eight judicial officers as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held its meeting on April 2 following which an official statement read, "The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on April 2, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad."

The appointments relate to Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Abdul Shahid, Anil Kumar-X, Tej Pratap Tiwari, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh and Harvir Singh.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SC COLLEGIUMALLAHABAD HC JUDGESJUDICIAL OFFICERS AS HC JUDGESC APPOINT ALLAHABAD HC JUDGES

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.