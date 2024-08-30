ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Declines Justice Shamim Ahmed's Request Reiterates Transfer To Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on Friday rejected Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shamim Ahmed's request for reconsideration of his transfer to the Madras High Court.

On 21 August 2024, the collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Shamim Ahmed, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, to the Madras High Court, for better administration of justice.

The Collegium also comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy. The Collegium, in a resolution on August 30, said "In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted one of the Judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer. We have also consulted the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court".