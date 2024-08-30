ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Declines Justice Shamim Ahmed's Request Reiterates Transfer To Madras HC

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

On 21 August 2024, the collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Shamim Ahmed, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, to the Madras High Court, for better administration of justice.

File Photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on Friday rejected Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shamim Ahmed's request for reconsideration of his transfer to the Madras High Court.

On 21 August 2024, the collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Shamim Ahmed, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, to the Madras High Court, for better administration of justice.

The Collegium also comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy. The Collegium, in a resolution on August 30, said "In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted one of the Judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer. We have also consulted the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court".

Justice Shamim Ahmed, however, by a representation dated 22 August 2024 had requested reconsideration of the proposal for his transfer to the Madras High Court.

"We have considered the request made by Justice Shamim Ahmed in his representation. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 21 August 2024 to transfer Mr Justice Shamim Ahmed to the Madras High Court", said the Collegium, in its resolution.

