ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Approves Names Of 5 Advocates As Judges In Calcutta HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has approved the proposal for appointment five advocates as judges in the Calcutta High Court.

In a meeting held on February 25, the collegium approved names of advocates -- Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, Md Talay Masood Siddiqui, Krishnaraj Thaker and Om Narayan Rai.