SC Collegium Approves Appointment Of 4 Judicial Officers As Judges Of Telangana HC, 2 Judicial Officers For AP HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has approved the proposal for appointment of four judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court and also approved the appointment of two judicial officers as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

In a statement recently published on the website of the apex court, the collegium said, "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 11th January, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers, as Judges of the High Court for the State of Telangana: (i) Smt. Renuka Yara, (ii) Shri Narsing Rao Nandikonda, (iii) Smt. Tirumala Devi Eada @ Thirupathamma K., and (iv) Shri Madhusudhan Rao Bobbili Ramaiah”.

In another decision, the collegium also approved the appointment of judicial officers -- Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma and Dr Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao -- as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 11th January, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers, as Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh: (i) Shri Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma, and (ii) Dr. Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao”, said the collegium in a statement, which was published recently on the website of the apex court.