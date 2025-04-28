SC Closes Plea Seeking Recall Of Senthil Balaji's Bail In Cash-for-Jobs Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday closed the application seeking recall of the September 2024 order granting bail to DMK strongman Senthil Balaji, accused in the cash-for-jobs case, saying the apprehension that the former Tamil Nadu minister would return as a minister or occupy any position of power was unfounded.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih. Balaji resigned from the M K Stalin-led state cabinet, and the Governor has accepted the same, the Raj Bhavan had said on Sunday. Balaji, facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, had been asked by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to make a choice "between post and freedom" as it warned him of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister. Balaji is accused in a cash-for-jobs case involving alleged irregularities in recruitments in the state’s transport department between 2011 and 2015, when he held the portfolio in the then AIADMK-led government.

During the hearing today, the apex court decided to close the application seeking recall of the September 2024 order granting bail to Balaji, noting that it has become irrelevant against the backdrop of Balaji’s resignation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who appeared for a victim in the case, urged the bench to pass an order barring Balaji from occupying a position of power till the completion of the trial.

Mehta argued that while the court was monitoring the trial in the Y Balaji matter, it may ensure that the trial in the money laundering case probed by ED was also expedited. In Y Balaji v Kartik (2023), the court is monitoring the trial in the offences probed by the state against Balaji.

The bench was informed that soon after getting bail from the apex court in September last year, Balaji became a cabinet minister within two days, and the trial in the ED case got delayed.

The counsel, opposing Balaji’s bail, requested the bench to add a condition that he will not hold any public office till the trial is complete.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, representing Balaji, vehemently opposed this contention. They submitted that it would be unfair to argue such conditions, as the court was not powerless. Sibal said that the trial in the predicate offence has 200 accused, and the trial will take a long time to conclude.

The bench said there was no occasion to modify the conditions of the bail, as the application only sought recall of the order.

“In the light of the decision of this court in Y Balaji v Kartik (2023) and because the bail application made by respondent (Balaji) is entertained only on the ground that he is no longer holding position of power, we do not think there is any basis in that apprehension,” said the bench.

The apex court made it clear to the ED that it would always be open for the central agency to seek cancellation of bail in the event witnesses are influenced.

On April 23, the Supreme Court made it clear to Balaji that he was granted bail not on merits, but rather on possible violation of Article 21 and cautioned him that bail could be cancelled if he did not resign, saying, “We are giving a choice: freedom or post?

Balaji was granted bail in the money laundering case in connection with the 'cash-for-jobs' scam. Justice Oka had said, “You got bail not on merits…there is an earlier finding on the role played by you in the predicate offence and you are going to hold the office of minister. There are several accused persons, a number of witnesses, what signal are we sending?” Justice Oka made it clear that Balaji was not granted bail on merits, and he was granted bail on a possible violation of Article 21.

