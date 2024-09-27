ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Closes Curative Plea of Centre, AAI; GMR To Run, Upgrade Nagpur Airport

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the decks for private firm GMR Group to upgrade and operate Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, as it closed a curative petition filed by the Centre and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Centre and the AAI had sought a reconsideration of the apex court’s 2022 judgment, which allowed the GMR Group to manage and operate Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The curative plea is the last legal recourse available to a litigant. It was devised by the apex court in a 2002 judgment in the Rupa Ashok Hurra case. A curative is filed after the dismissal of the main case and the review petition. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta acting in his capacity as an officer of the court informed a four-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that there were no valid grounds to pursue the petition.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and JK Maheshwari, closed the proceedings on the curative plea against its verdict after taking note of the opinion of Mehta that the curative petition, by the Centre and the AAI, did not fall under one of legal parameters prescribed for entertaining such pleas.

Mehta said he found no basis under the curative jurisdiction to challenge the ruling. “There was a view previously that the ground of bias could be pressed, but I am clear that such a ground can never be pressed against an order of this court,” clarified Mehta, adding that the curative plea may not fall under the 2002 judgment. The special bench had taken up the curative plea in an open court for hearing.

Mehta added that they cannot argue that ground of bias and analogous ground that the government was not heard. "These proceedings cannot be made into an intra-court appeal. I must own my decision... I have not even consulted the Centre,” said Mehta.