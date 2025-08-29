SC Clears APPSC Member in Exam Leak Case, Stresses High Standards For PSC Conduct

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it is indisputable that the chairperson and members of a Public Service Commission (PSC) must conform to a standard of conduct that is unimpeachable in the eyes of law, and emphasised that their actions, decisions, and even omissions must reflect the fairness and highest degree of integrity inherent in these constitutional offices.

A bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar said it did not find any proof of charges of "misbehaviour" against an Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member in the examination paper leak case and directed revocation of her suspension forthwith.

The bench observed that it is a well-known fact that civil servants are indispensable to the governance of the country and the responsibility of efficiently and diligently implementing the laws has been bestowed upon them.

The bench said that well-thought-out and planned policies can crumble, like a sandcastle, at the first hit of waves, if there isn’t a strong administration in place to implement them. “In a lot of ways, the civil servants are the ambassadors of democracy; the first point of contact between the citizenry and the government. It is through them that the government is able to successfully implement the countless welfare schemes for the larger good of the public”, said the bench

The bench answered the Presidential Reference Article 317(1) of the Constitution of India, which deals with removal and suspension of the chairman or member of a public service commission and said no charges were made out against APPSC member Mepung Tadar Bage.

The bench said it is indisputable that the chairperson and members of a PSC must conform to a standard of conduct that is unimpeachable in the eyes of the law.

It stressed that their actions, decisions, and even omissions must reflect the fairness and highest degree of integrity inherent in these constitutional offices.

The bench said that the standard of behaviour expected of them is thus neither ordinary nor comparable to that of other public servants; it is elevated by the very nature of the institution they represent.

The bench said the removal of any such officeholder on the ground of misbehaviour, therefore, must be assessed on these anvils. It added that in a democratic polity that is constantly being shaped by the ethos of transformative constitutionalism, the moral compass of those entrusted with such public responsibilities must remain unblemished.

The bench said the term ‘misbehaviour' must be given a wider import; it cannot be narrowly construed and is required to be understood in the context of the alleged misbehaviour complained of, the office in question and the standards required to be maintained by a person as a necessary corollary of holding such office.

"The actions alleged against the respondent do not meet the threshold of 'misbehaviour'; rather, they do not even meet the threshold of ‘lapse’, which has a lower threshold. It is not a case where the respondent was unable to maintain the standard of conduct expected of a member of a commission and her actions alone brought disrepute to the APPSC," said the bench, in its 77-page judgment.

"We further recommend that her suspension be revoked forthwith and she would be entitled to all consequential and monetary benefits," the bench said.

The apex court delivered the judgment on a presidential reference made under Article 317(1) of the constitution seeking its opinion if Mepung Tadar Bage ought to be removed on the grounds of misbehaviour due to alleged irregularities, especially leakage of the question paper of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Mains Examination conducted on August 26 and 27, 2022.