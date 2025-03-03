SC: Citizens Must Ensure Practice Of Breastfeeding In Public Places, Workplaces Is Not Stigmatized

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said it is the duty of the state to facilitate the exercise of the right of nursing mothers to breastfeed their children, and the citizens must ensure that the practice of breastfeeding in public places and at workplaces is not stigmatized.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said it would not be wrong at this instance to remind the citizens of this nation of their duty to "renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women", as enshrined in Article 51A(e) of the Constitution. The bench said that over and above the duty of the state to facilitate the exercise of the right of nursing mothers to breastfeed their children, the citizens must ensure that the practice of breastfeeding in public places and at workplaces is not stigmatized.

The bench said it is relevant here to discuss the importance of breastfeeding for a child and the rights of nursing mothers. "Breastfeeding is an integral component of a child's right to life, survival, and development to the highest attainable standard of health. It is an integral part of a woman’s reproductive process and is essential for the health and well-being of both mother and the child", said the bench, in an order passed on February 19.

The bench said: "The health of infants cannot be viewed in isolation. Rather, it has to be seen as being linked with the status of women and their roles as mothers and as contributors to social and economic development of the nation. As the right of a child to be breastfed is inextricably linked with the mother, she also has the right to breastfeed her child".

The bench said this means that the state has the obligation to ensure adequate facilities and environment to facilitate mothers to breastfeed their children. "Such a right and the obligation emanate from Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the foundational principle of ‘the best interest of the child’ as enshrined in international law as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015," said the bench.

The apex court said it is conscious of the fact that we have not issued notices to the respondents/state governments/union territories. “However, we are satisfied that a communication has been addressed by the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India dated 27.02.2024 incorporating, inter alia, the prayer(s) sought for by the petitioner herein," said the bench.

The apex court passed the order on a plea by NGO Maatr Sparsh, an initiative by the Ayaan Foundation. The bench said the advisory, issued by the Centre, is in accordance with the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14 and 15(3) of the Constitution.

"We therefore, direct respondent no.1/Union of India to incorporate the aforesaid advisory in the form of a reminder communication to the Chief Secretary/Administrator of all State Governments/ Union Territories along with a copy of this order so that the States/Union Territories would comply with the aforesaid advisory issued, which would facilitate women, who are nursing infants particularly in public places," said the bench.

The bench observed that in the existing public places as far as practicable, the States/Union Territories should ensure that the aforesaid directions are given effect to. "Insofar as the public buildings which are at the stage of planning and construction, it may ensure that sufficient space is reserved for the purposes, referred to above, in the form of childcare/nursing rooms," said the bench.

The petitioner sought directions to construct feeding and child care rooms and creche at public spaces and buildings.