SC Cites 40 Verbatim Similar Orders Passed By Allahabad HC, Deprecates This Practice

Published : September 5, 2025 at 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi: From April 24, 2024, to August 29, 2025, the Allahabad High Court passed 40 orders, in connection with the cancellation of bail, though all these cases were different, but the orders were verbatim copies of each other.
This practice of passing cyclostyled template orders -- where witnesses moved the court apprehending threats from the accused -- irked the Supreme Court, earlier this week.
Deploring the quality of orders passed by the high court, a two-judge bench of the apex court led by Justice J B Pardiwala, who had previously unleashed a barrage of criticism against a judge of Allahabad High Court after he upheld summons of criminal nature in a civil dispute, continued its unabated criticism of the orders passed by the high court.
Justice Pardiwala’s criticism of the Allahabad High Court
On August 4, 2025, a bench led by Justice Pardiwala said a judge of the high court was wrong in upholding a summons of criminal nature in a civil dispute.
The apex court said the judge has not only cut a sorry figure for himself but has made a mockery of justice, and it is at wits’ end to understand what is wrong with the Indian judiciary at the level of the high court.
However, on August 8, it deleted the direction in its August 4 order, which stripped criminal matters of the roster of an Allahabad High Court judge, "till he demits office", after the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai wrote a letter to a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala, to reconsider the caustic observations against the judge.
40 verbatim similar orders passed by the high court
The apex court, in a verdict delivered on September 2, 2025, said it is important to bring to light the practice prevailing in the high court, which it disapproves of. The apex court brought on record 40 orders between April and 2024-August 2025, where the high court proceeded on an incorrect assumption of the law, more particularly that the witness protection scheme is a substitute for cancellation of bail.
The apex court said that according to the high court -- relegating those seeking cancellation of bail due to threats by accused, to seek remedy under the witness protection scheme – is an alternative remedy. The apex court said it is at pains with the sordid practice prevailing at the high court based on an incorrect assumption of law.
“We are at pains to note that we came across at least forty recent orders that have been passed in the last year alone, as per the records available from the official website of the Allahabad High Court…”, said the apex court.
The apex court said all 40 orders were verbatim copies of each other. “We are dismayed to note that the aforesaid practice of passing cyclostyled template orders has been in vogue for more than two years”, said the apex court.
SC unhappy with the role of public prosecutor in HC
The apex court said the most disturbing feature of all these orders passed is that the public prosecutor did not assist the judge in the right direction.
The apex court said the public prosecutor should have pointed out the correct position of law, but rather urged that the witness or complainant be relegated to avail a remedy under the witness protection scheme rather than seeking cancellation of the bail of the accused person, who intimidated witnesses in violation of bail conditions. “We deprecate this practice”, said the apex court.
Witness protection schemes no alternative to declining cancellation of bail
The apex court said the existence of a witness protection scheme can by no stretch be a consideration to decline to cancel the bail, even when there is prima facie material indicating that the accused administered threats or caused intimidation to the witnesses. “To substitute one for the other is to denude the court of its authority and render the provisions of bail cancellation otiose and thereby make a mockery of the conditions imposed while granting bail”, it said.
The bench said that there could be no meaningful reason for imposition of conditions for grant of bail, if its violation, that has the potency to pollute the streams of justice, is simpliciter brushed aside on the pretext of some form of alternative remedy. “Bail is not to be understood merely as a mechanical order releasing a person from custody; it is, in substance, a judicial recognition that liberty is the norm and detention an exception, subject however to the overriding imperative that liberty should not be abused to thwart the course of justice”, it said.
Grant of bail not an untrammelled licence to act
The apex court said when bail is granted, it is not an untrammelled licence to act as one pleases, and the conditions imposed constitute substantive obligations upon the accused as well as the courts granting the bail. “The grant of bail is not a mere release but a conditional liberty. Before enlarging the accused on bail, the court is required to impose such conditions as necessary to meet the ends of justice and ensure a fair trial. Even after the release of the accused person, the court retains the duty of supervision to revoke bail upon breach of the conditions on which the accused was released”, observed the bench.
Courts can’t get swayed by state govt. insisting on witness protection scheme
The bench said violation of those conditions is a ground for cancellation of bail as a matter of duty enjoined upon the court who whilst enlarging the infracting accused on bail, allowed such violation to ensue under its watch. “The courts cannot abdicate its role on the pretext that since the state has a scheme for protecting witnesses, we shall not exercise our jurisdiction to cancel bail even though conditions have been violated”, said the bench.
SC sets aside the HC order
The apex court, on an appeal by Phireram, set aside the order passed by the high court. The high court, instead of dealing with the plea for cancellation of bail to the accused, in a murder case on the grounds of threats, asked the witness to avail the scheme.
“We set aside the impugned order passed by the high court and remand the matter to the high court with a direction to rehear the application for cancellation of bail on its own merits, after calling for an appropriate report from the investigating officer as regards the two FIRs which have been registered….one of the witnesses in the said case”, said the apex court.