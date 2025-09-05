SC Cites 40 Verbatim Similar Orders Passed By Allahabad HC, Deprecates This Practice

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: From April 24, 2024, to August 29, 2025, the Allahabad High Court passed 40 orders, in connection with the cancellation of bail, though all these cases were different, but the orders were verbatim copies of each other.

This practice of passing cyclostyled template orders -- where witnesses moved the court apprehending threats from the accused -- irked the Supreme Court, earlier this week.

Deploring the quality of orders passed by the high court, a two-judge bench of the apex court led by Justice J B Pardiwala, who had previously unleashed a barrage of criticism against a judge of Allahabad High Court after he upheld summons of criminal nature in a civil dispute, continued its unabated criticism of the orders passed by the high court.

Justice Pardiwala’s criticism of the Allahabad High Court

On August 4, 2025, a bench led by Justice Pardiwala said a judge of the high court was wrong in upholding a summons of criminal nature in a civil dispute.

The apex court said the judge has not only cut a sorry figure for himself but has made a mockery of justice, and it is at wits’ end to understand what is wrong with the Indian judiciary at the level of the high court.

However, on August 8, it deleted the direction in its August 4 order, which stripped criminal matters of the roster of an Allahabad High Court judge, "till he demits office", after the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai wrote a letter to a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala, to reconsider the caustic observations against the judge.

40 verbatim similar orders passed by the high court

The apex court, in a verdict delivered on September 2, 2025, said it is important to bring to light the practice prevailing in the high court, which it disapproves of. The apex court brought on record 40 orders between April and 2024-August 2025, where the high court proceeded on an incorrect assumption of the law, more particularly that the witness protection scheme is a substitute for cancellation of bail.

The apex court said that according to the high court -- relegating those seeking cancellation of bail due to threats by accused, to seek remedy under the witness protection scheme – is an alternative remedy. The apex court said it is at pains with the sordid practice prevailing at the high court based on an incorrect assumption of law.

“We are at pains to note that we came across at least forty recent orders that have been passed in the last year alone, as per the records available from the official website of the Allahabad High Court…”, said the apex court.

The apex court said all 40 orders were verbatim copies of each other. “We are dismayed to note that the aforesaid practice of passing cyclostyled template orders has been in vogue for more than two years”, said the apex court.

SC unhappy with the role of public prosecutor in HC