SC Cautions Centre Over Delays In Ration Card For Migrant Workers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised the delay in the grant of ration cards to eligible migrant workers, saying the hungry cannot wait.

A bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah gave the last opportunity to the Centre and the state governments to comply with its order to verify and give ration cards to those migrant workers and unskilled labourers found eligible under the e-Shram portal. The bench warned that it may summon the secretaries of defaulting states for contempt of court if the needful is not done.

The apex court expanded the scope of the proceedings to provide ration cards to migrant and unorganised labourers, who are registered in the e-Sharm portal but do not have ration cards and to those not covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) on grounds that the right to food is protected under Article 2.

During the hearing, the bench noted that according to data, in Karnataka 1.45 lakh were found eligible for ration cards. However, ration cards have only been issued to 13,945 persons. The top court pulled up the counsel, representing the Karnataka government, after he contended that a response will be filed in the court on the issue.

Justice Amanullah said: "Oh, so your process will take another one year? For your process, will they go hungry? For one year, they are supposed to wait for your food?"

Justice Amanullah made it clear that the "hungry cannot wait." The bench warned the Centre and state governments counsel, “We have lost our patience, we are making it very clear that there will be no more indulgence."

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted that state governments will have to respond and comply. Bhati contended that providing ration cards is a dynamic exercise, which also requires weeding out those who have become ineligible. She argued that many anomalies were found during the process of verifying which needs to be worked out.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that the Union government has failed to comply with the directions issued by the apex court in a June 2021 judgment. In 2021, the top court had asked for issuing ration cards to migrant workers as they were eligible for it under the National Food Security Act.

Today, the apex court said matter is the poorest of the poor and authorities have to ensure that ration cards should be issued to migrant workers, who are found eligible. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 19.