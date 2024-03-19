No Stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules, SC Seeks Centre’s Response in 3 Weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Centre on a batch of applications seeking stay of implementation of Citizen Amendment Rules, 2024, which were notified on March 11. The apex court sought response from Centre in three weeks and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 9.

A battery of senior advocates represented the petitioners before the apex court in 237 petitions listed for hearing. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing a petitioner, vehemently argued for stay on grant of citizenship for now, as the court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 9. Jaising submitted before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud that a court order should be issued to stop the government from granting citizenship after rules were notified for implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. She said people who would be granted citizenship can vote.

After the end of the hearing, Jaising insisted that at least the court should say all citizenship granted in the meantime would be subject to the court's decision. However, the CJI politely replied that the infrastructure for grant of citizenship is not yet in place. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing a petitioner, also stressed that no citizenship should be granted in the meanwhile because once it is granted then it cannot be taken back. Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing one of the petitioners’, argued that CAA and NRC are linked. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed it saying that only CAA is before the court and not NRC.

During the hearing, petitioners’ counsel made repeated requests to the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, to stay the process of grant of citizenship to persecuted communities from Islamic states of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till the SC decides stay application.