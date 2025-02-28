ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: By Damaging Jal Mahal Lake, Wonder How Jaipur Becomes Smart?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday minced no words in criticizing the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage for damaging Jal Mahal Lake and contaminating its water by permitting a night market in the vicinity.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench said due to the negligence and illegal acts of the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage, Jal Mahal Lake was "completely destroyed".

The bench noted that the municipal commissioner was appearing online with a board of smart city behind him. “We wonder how the city of Jaipur becomes 'smart' by damaging Jal Mahal Lake. We note that an expert committee has not been appointed for restoration and preservation of the lake”, said the bench.

The bench noted the municipal corporation headquarters released dirty sewage water into the lake from time to time.