SC: By Damaging Jal Mahal Lake, Wonder How Jaipur Becomes Smart?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday minced no words in criticizing the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage for damaging Jal Mahal Lake and contaminating its water by permitting a night market in the vicinity.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench said due to the negligence and illegal acts of the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage, Jal Mahal Lake was "completely destroyed".
The bench noted that the municipal commissioner was appearing online with a board of smart city behind him. “We wonder how the city of Jaipur becomes 'smart' by damaging Jal Mahal Lake. We note that an expert committee has not been appointed for restoration and preservation of the lake”, said the bench.
The bench noted the municipal corporation headquarters released dirty sewage water into the lake from time to time.
The bench directed the Jaipur civic body to appoint the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to give a comprehensive report on immediate measures to stop pollution and the restoration and preservation of the lake.
The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage challenging the November 3, 2023 order of the National Green Tribunal which banned the night market and other activities near the lake while directing the civic body to seek permission from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) monitoring committee.
The tribunal passed the order on a plea filed by RTI activist Rajendra Tiwari against the night market and discharge of untreated water into the water body.
The tribunal noted that the night market was organised within the eco-sensitive zone of Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary without obtaining permission as per the eco-sensitive zone and without the consent of the ESZ monitoring committee.