SC: Bihar Legal Service Authority To Assist 3.66 Lakh Excluded Voters In Filing Appeals
The Supreme Court bench refused to pass any blanket order on the exclusions and inclusions in the voter list
Published : October 9, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 9, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said there is "too much passion and little reason" in the arguments of petitioners challenging the 'special intensive revision' of the voter list before the Bihar election, as it pointed to the absence of appeals by people allegedly wrongfully struck off from the electoral roll.
Against this backdrop, the top court asked the Bihar State Legal Service Authority (BSLSA) to issue directions to its district-level bodies to assist 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral rolls in filing appeals with the Election Commission of India (EC).
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymlaya Bagchi. The bench refused to pass any blanket order on the exclusions and inclusions in the voter list, and added that the district legal service authority will release a list of para-legal volunteers for assisting the excluded voters by filing appeals and ensuring that they have detailed orders of their name's rejection.
The apex court noted that there were discrepancies in the affidavits submitted before it by certain individuals who claimed to have been wrongly excluded from the voter list. The bench said that it expected the political parties to come out with their grievances with regard to the SIR exercise after they were impleaded in the matter, but they appear to be satisfied.
Incorrect facts in the affidavit
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, pointed out that the petitioner NGO, 'Association for Democratic Reforms', has given fake details of a person, who claimed that his name had been excluded from the final list. The EC's counsel said that the name referred to in the NGO's affidavit did not feature in the draft roll and the details he had given were of some woman. "We wonder if such a person even exists…", observed the bench, after examining the ECI's response.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, stressed that details have been given to him by a very responsible person, and the name of the elector, who claimed that his name did not feature in the final electoral roll of Bihar, can be ascertained by the district legal service authority.
Dwivedi said the NGO must satisfy itself with the affidavit before bringing it to the court's attention, and the NGO and other petitioner Yogendra Yadav have filed their affidavits till late afternoon, and his client needs to file its response. Bhushan said the court may ask the legal services authority to make an inquiry into it and give a report. "It is a responsibility to hand over a document across the Bar, and this responsibility you have to take", said Justice Bagchi. Bhushan said it has been handed over to me by a responsible person.
Why Aggrieved not coming forward?
The bench said, "The facts are incorrect. If a person is not found to be residing at this address, then it is wrong or false, and the description, the voter number, belongs to a woman. There is no contact number here…our legal services authorities are willing to help persons to file their appeal, why they are not coming, why they should not approach…".
Bhushan said we have another 20 affidavits. Justice Bagchi queried him on the authenticity of facts and added, "We are not into the business of inquiry….". The bench said the ECI has demonstrated that the facts in the affidavit are incorrect.
Aggrieved should approach legal services authority, a neutral platform
The bench asked Bhushan, why can't these people, who approach him, cannot move before the legal services authority, which is a neutral platform. "Why can't they approach them and they will provide them free legal aid to file their statutory appeal. They can immediately do it", said the bench.
Bhushan said there two types of affected persons: people whose names were excluded from the draft electoral roll, and even after filing Form 6 their names were not found in the final roll; the other type of affidavits is about certain people whose names were suddenly excluded and they were on the draft electoral roll, and their names have been excluded from the final list.
Dwivedi said no elector has come forward to say that they have not been given the order. "If we direct our secretary state district legal services authority that if they approach him then he would make sure that the orders are provided to them and the limitation can be counted from the date the order is applied…", said Justice Kant. Bhushan agreed with this suggestion from the bench.
Too much passion, little reason
Justice Bagchi told one of the petitioners' counsel, "An appeal can be just by saying that name is deleted but no order has been passed. No order has been communicated. The first ground of appeal is breach of natural justice; why hasn't that been advised to your clients or whoever they are? Give us one appeal being filed…there is too much passion, little of reason. Let an appeal be filed". Dwivedi said if an appeal is filed, we will decide it in time.
Justice Kant said, "Once the appeals are filed, and even there is no timeline given for that of course, we will issue a direction…tomorrow the problem may arise that the appeal is rejected with a one-line cryptic order. Have to take care of that part also. So, we would like to ensure that the orders are reasoned and a person must know why he has been excluded".
Psephologist Yogendra Yadav, one of the petitioners, argued that SIR has led to the largest ever shrinkage of electoral rolls, and 47 lakh is the shrinkage that has happened. He said that 45,000 of gibberish names are there. Dwivedi strongly opposed these submissions.
Yadav said, "There was a deficit of 27 lakh people when SIR began. In one stroke, it has reached 81 lakhs. Let them point out one election in history, where the gap between adult population and voters was 81 lakhs".
Yadav also showed snippets from the final list, which has names written in Tamil, Kannada script. Yadav stressed that what SIR has done is that it has weaponised a normal, benign process.
SC’s order
The bench noted that since time to file appeals is running, "we request the executive chairman of Bihar Legal Services Authority to send a communication to all the secretaries in local authorities to provide free legal aid counsel, para legal volunteers to help the excluded ones to file their appeals".
The bench said let each village have a list of booth level officers and the numbers of the para legal volunteers who will help in filing these appeals, and added that the officers shall also provide facilities to draft the appeals and counsels from the panel to file such appeals.
It said that the state legal services authority shall collate all information and submit status report to court within one week, and the question of deciding appeals within the timeline shall be considered on the next date of hearing.
It said the question on deciding appeals by voters, who have been excluded after the SIR exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar, within the stipulated time and with a reasoned order will be considered on the next date of hearing on October 16. The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar SIR.
