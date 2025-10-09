ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Bihar Legal Service Authority To Assist 3.66 Lakh Excluded Voters In Filing Appeals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said there is "too much passion and little reason" in the arguments of petitioners challenging the 'special intensive revision' of the voter list before the Bihar election, as it pointed to the absence of appeals by people allegedly wrongfully struck off from the electoral roll.

Against this backdrop, the top court asked the Bihar State Legal Service Authority (BSLSA) to issue directions to its district-level bodies to assist 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral rolls in filing appeals with the Election Commission of India (EC).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymlaya Bagchi. The bench refused to pass any blanket order on the exclusions and inclusions in the voter list, and added that the district legal service authority will release a list of para-legal volunteers for assisting the excluded voters by filing appeals and ensuring that they have detailed orders of their name's rejection.

The apex court noted that there were discrepancies in the affidavits submitted before it by certain individuals who claimed to have been wrongly excluded from the voter list. The bench said that it expected the political parties to come out with their grievances with regard to the SIR exercise after they were impleaded in the matter, but they appear to be satisfied.

Incorrect facts in the affidavit

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, pointed out that the petitioner NGO, 'Association for Democratic Reforms', has given fake details of a person, who claimed that his name had been excluded from the final list. The EC's counsel said that the name referred to in the NGO's affidavit did not feature in the draft roll and the details he had given were of some woman. "We wonder if such a person even exists…", observed the bench, after examining the ECI's response.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, stressed that details have been given to him by a very responsible person, and the name of the elector, who claimed that his name did not feature in the final electoral roll of Bihar, can be ascertained by the district legal service authority.

Dwivedi said the NGO must satisfy itself with the affidavit before bringing it to the court's attention, and the NGO and other petitioner Yogendra Yadav have filed their affidavits till late afternoon, and his client needs to file its response. Bhushan said the court may ask the legal services authority to make an inquiry into it and give a report. "It is a responsibility to hand over a document across the Bar, and this responsibility you have to take", said Justice Bagchi. Bhushan said it has been handed over to me by a responsible person.

Why Aggrieved not coming forward?

The bench said, "The facts are incorrect. If a person is not found to be residing at this address, then it is wrong or false, and the description, the voter number, belongs to a woman. There is no contact number here…our legal services authorities are willing to help persons to file their appeal, why they are not coming, why they should not approach…".

Bhushan said we have another 20 affidavits. Justice Bagchi queried him on the authenticity of facts and added, "We are not into the business of inquiry….". The bench said the ECI has demonstrated that the facts in the affidavit are incorrect.

Aggrieved should approach legal services authority, a neutral platform

The bench asked Bhushan, why can't these people, who approach him, cannot move before the legal services authority, which is a neutral platform. "Why can't they approach them and they will provide them free legal aid to file their statutory appeal. They can immediately do it", said the bench.