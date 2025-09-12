ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Bans Clicking Photos, Making Reels In Its High Security Zone

The top court said equipment used for videography, creating reels and clicking photographs shall be restricted in the High Security Zone.

SC Bans Clicking Photos, Making Reels In Its High Security Zone
A view of Supreme Court (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has banned clicking photos, creating social media reels and videography within its main premises, declared as a high security zone. In a circular issued on September 10, the top court asked the media personnel to conduct interviews and live broadcast of news at the designated lawn area which is a low security zone.

"Use of mobile phone for photography and videography is prohibited in the lawn of High Security Zone. Equipment such as camera, tripod, selfie-stick etc. used for videography, creating reels and clicking photographs shall be restricted in the High Security Zone, except for official use," the communication said.

The circular added, "In case of violation of above guidelines by an Advocate, Litigant, Intern or a Law Clerk, concerned Bar Association or concerned State Bar Council shall take appropriate action against the violator as per their rules & regulations."

In case of violation of the guidelines by a media personnel, their access to the high security zone of the Supreme Court could be restricted for a period of one month, it said.

Saying any violation by the staff or the registry would be viewed "seriously", the circular said, "In case of other stakeholders, their head of department concerned shall be requested to take disciplinary action against the violator as per their rules and regulations."

"The security personnel shall reserve right to disallow any individual, staff member, advocate or others from taking photographs or making videos inside the High Security zone," it added.

Read More

  1. Youth Taken Into Police Custody For Making Reels While Sitting On Chair In Middle Of The Road
  2. Four Youth Drown In Ganga, Bodies Of Three Retrieved in UP's Kanpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAN ON MAKING REELSPHOTOSHIGH SECURITY ZONESUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.