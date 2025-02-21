‘Find Better Things To Do’, SC To Assam Govt In Beef Transportation Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday criticized the Assam government, saying the government should be involved in doing something constructive instead of running after a person who is allegedly involved in transporting beef.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench led by Justice Oka was hearing a case against a man accused of transporting beef. The counsel, representing the state, informed the bench that the meat sample had been sent to a lab for testing. The bench remarked, “State should have better things to do than running after these people”.

The counsel contended before the bench that the transportation was intercepted, and emphasized that when questioned regarding the nature of the actual product, the driver could not answer. The counsel submitted that the meat was then sent to a forensic lab.

The counsel, representing the accused, contended that his client was a warehouse owner and had only transported the packaged raw meat.

The bench observed that by just looking at the package, somebody who did not have expert knowledge would find it difficult to differentiate between packaged meat of animals. “How will a person know only if there is beef or some other meat? If a person is in possession, how will he recognise it is meat of which animal? Naked eyes cannot differentiate between them”, asked the bench.

The bench, referring to Section 8 of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, said the provision could be invoked only if there was knowledge to the accused that the meat being sold was beef. However, the state government counsel pressed that the petitioner was involved in packaging and selling the meat.

After hearing the submission, the bench put it on hold then criminal proceedings were initiated against the accused. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 16.