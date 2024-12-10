ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks, Why Not Create Job Opportunities And Asks Freebies Can Be Given For How Long

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday queried for how long freebies can be given while emphasising on capacity building for migrant workers, who were being given free ration since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Manmohan. The bench was informed that 81 crore people are being given free or subsidised ration under the National Food Security Act of 2013.

The bench asked it means only the tax-payers are left out? The Centre was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati. The apex court was hearing a suo motu case on the problems and miseries of migrant labourers initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an NGO said directions need to be issued for providing free ration to all migrant workers registered with the "e-Shram" portal.

The apex court queried, "For how long freebies can be given? Why don't we work to create job opportunities, employment and capacity building for these migrant workers?"

Bhushan said directions have been issued by this court from time to time to all states and union territories (UTs) to issue ration cards to migrant workers so that they can avail free ration provided by the Centre.

The bench was informed that the latest order says even those who do not have ration cards but are registered under the "e-shram" portal are to be given free ration by the Centre.

The bench said, "This is the problem. The moment we direct states to provide free ration to all migrant workers, not a single one will be seen here”.