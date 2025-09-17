ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Uttarakhand Govt To Conclude Inquiry Against IFoS Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttarakhand government to conclude within three months a departmental inquiry against an IFoS officer accused of corruption and asked the Centre to grant sanction to prosecute him under graft charges.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also asked the state why "special treatment" was given to the officer named Rahul after finding out that he was given a special posting despite adverse observations by the CEC (Central Empowered Committee).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the authorities. During the hearing, the bench noted that the state government had granted sanction for prosecution of all officials except Rahul.

"Today it is informed that the state has granted sanction for prosecution against the said official. It is submitted that in so far as sanction under Section 19 the Prevention of Corruption Act is considered... The state says it is forwarded to the central government. We accept the stand of the state government. We direct the Uttarakhand government to conclude departmental enquiry against the said officer expeditiously and within three months and the Centre to grant sanction for prosecution under the PC Act and take the decision within one month," the CJI ordered.

The bench was hearing a matter concerning the appointment of Rahul, a former director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, as the director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Heads of governments cannot be expected to be "old days' kings" and we are not in a "feudal era", the bench had said, questioning Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for appointing the IFS officer as the director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, disregarding the opinions of the state's forest minister and others.