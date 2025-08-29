ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Madras HC To Provide Early Hearing On Pleas Challenging The Validity Of Three Criminal Laws

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to prioritize the hearing on petitions challenging three criminal laws: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench passed the direction while expressing its disinclination to entertain a plea by the Federation of Bar Associations, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The bar body had sought transfer of the plea challenging the constitutionality of three criminal laws pending before the High Court to the apex court.

The apex court was informed that notice in the petitions before the high court was issued in September 2024, and thereafter, they were listed in July 2025. The counsel said no date of hearing has been fixed yet. A counsel said that the difficulty was that they couldn’t even pronounce the name of these enactments.