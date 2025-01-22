ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks HC To Consider Interim Relief To Student With Vision Disability

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the high court to consider the point of interim relief on a plea of an IIT Bombay student with vision disability over the issue of accommodation.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran passed the order while hearing the plea of the student pursuing an MSc in Biotechnology at IIT Bombay.

"This is an SLP (special leave petition) which we have filed on behalf of a student at IIT Bombay who is facing grave difficulty in getting reasonable accommodation to which he is entitled under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016," the student's counsel said.

The bench observed the matter was pending before a Bombay High Court division bench. "We will request the high court to decide it expeditiously," said the bench.