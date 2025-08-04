SC Asks Former Chhattisgarh CM, Son To Move Before HC For Relief In Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya Baghel to move before the Chhattisgarh High Court to seek interim relief in various cases: the coal scam, liquor scam, Mahadev betting app cases, etc., lodged by the central agencies -- Enforcement Directorate and CBI -- and state police.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the high court to deal with the matter expeditiously. Chaitanya Baghel has questioned his arrest and sought interim bail in the ED case registered in relation to the liquor 'scam'. Baghel sought no coercive action in a case registered by the state police and also challenged sections 50 and 63, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The bench asked the father and son duo why should the top court go into their pleas against FIR, arrest and remand and PMLA provisions. The bench expressed its discontent with the practice of affluent persons coming to it directly seeking relief in criminal cases.

The apex court gave the father-son duo liberty to move before the high court seeking individual reliefs and asked the high court to provide an expeditious hearing. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek M Singhvi represented the petitioners.

Bhupesh Baghel sought protection from coercive actions in all the cases. "The present writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India seeking issuance of an appropriate Writ, including a Writ of Mandamus, inter alia declaring that Section 50 and 63 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 are unconstitutional being violative of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 14, 20 and 21 of the Constitution", said the plea filed by Bhupesh Baghel.

The plea argued that the framework u/s 50(2) and 50(3) of the PMLA infringes the fundamental rights against self-incrimination guaranteed under Article 20(3) of the Constitution. "The aforesaid provisions permit the ED to summon any person and compel answers and production of documents under a threat of penalty u/s 63 of the Act and arrest under Section 19 of the Act", said the plea.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said the former CM was nobody to the litigation as he was not named in the FIR or the chargesheet in any of the cases, but he still moved the apex court. Justice Bagchi asked Raju to make a statement that he wouldn't be booked or arrested in future, Raju declined to make any such statement at the moment.

Justice Bagchi told Raju, "We cannot leave a citizen's liberty at lurch. He has a right to challenge…”. Raju said he will make out a prima facie case. Sibal argued that his client was arrested without summons. “Only simple question is the constitutionality of provisions…we are only confining ourselves to the constitutionality of sections 50 and 63, which is subjudice in two writ petitions….that is why we are adjourning it to August 6", said Justice Kant.

Sibal said they are kept on filing chargesheets every other day to add the accused, get the statements made, and "implicate me and arrest me…you cannot file piecemeal chargesheets against two people". The bench said it is simply adjourning in connection with section 50 and 63 of PMLA, to see whether the matters which are coming before the court, whether this question is raised in those matters.

The bench adjourned this petition by Bhupesh Baghel to August 6, when the apex court is scheduled to consider a clutch of petitions seeking a review of its 2022 verdict, which upheld ED's powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the PMLA.

The bench observed that the issue is not that PMLA empowers a police officer to investigate rather it empowers the authorised officer to exercise the power similar to that of a police officer under chapter 12 of criminal procedure, and that chapter includes the power of further investigation.

Sibal argued that this power is not there in PMLA, and these agencies only investigate a few people. The bench observed that it appreciates Sibal’s concerns that this power being so plenary there is always a chance of abuse and hounding innocent individuals. "They get statements under 164…", argued Sibal. The bench said that is why Section 50 is under challenge, and the court is considering the issue. The bench was informed that in none of the cases trial has started.

Singhvi, representing Baghel's son, said his client was not named in two-three chargesheets, but his house was raided all of a sudden in March, and he was subsequently arrested after his name featured in one of the supplementary chargesheets.

The apex court said, "This is the problem we are facing. Why can't the high court decide the issue, otherwise what is the use of having those courts?"

"This is the new trend when an affluent person approaches the Supreme Court, we start changing our directions. If this keeps on happening, then ordinary persons and their ordinary lawyers will not have a space in the Supreme Court," it said.

Sibal vehemently argued that the ED was acting in violation of the law laid down by the top court in its 2022 verdict, which upheld its power to arrest. The apex court was hearing separate pleas by Bhupesh Baghel and Chitanya Baghel challenging coercive action by probe agencies and provisions of the PMLA.