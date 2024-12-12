ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Delhi-NCR States To Decide On Round-The-Year Firecracker Ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed National Capital Region (NCR) states - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan - to place on record their decisions for enforcing the round-the-year firecrackers ban.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

The Delhi government counsel informed the bench it had imposed the ban on firecrackers till January. The counsel further added that the government is mulling to implement a round-the-year ban and the same would soon be notified.

The bench directed the NCR states to place on record their decisions for enforcing the round-the-year firecrackers ban. The bench stressed that the ban was required not only to curb air pollution but also noise pollution, and made it clear that the ban on firecrackers would include sale, manufacture, storage, and use of firecrackers.

The bench also said the direction to relax the stringent anti air pollution GRAP-4 curbs to stage 2, would continue till further orders.

The bench asked the Centre to consider identifying top experts in the field of environment and other related fields for appointment in the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The bench said the experts may be brought on board in the advisory capacity.