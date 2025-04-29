SC Asks BCI To Focus On Training Lawyers Than Deciding Curriculum Of Law Colleges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) why it should decide the curriculum of law colleges, as the job falls in the domain of academic experts. "The curriculum has to be entrusted to the academicians," the top court observed.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing pleas challenging the BCI's 2021 decision to scrap the one-year LLM course in the country and de-recognise foreign LLMs. It told the BCI to focus on training nearly 10 lakh lawyers in the country, rather than going on inspection of law colleges. "Why are you interfering in academic affairs? Why should BCI decide the curriculum, etc., of law colleges? Some academic experts should take care of these things. In this country, there is a very big class of lawyers," said.

"You have an onerous statutory responsibility of updating their knowledge and organising training programmes for them. The curriculum has to be entrusted to the academicians," it observed.

The bench told the BCI it can organise training on the art of drafting and understanding case laws, etc. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha for BCI said it was the "existing system". To this, the bench replied, "You have imposed it on yourself and claimed you are the only authority in this country."

Tankha contended before the bench that a committee of stakeholders, headed by a former Chief Justice of India, was set up to examine and recommend a framework to equate one-year and two-year LLM degrees. "You take care of your responsibility. There are almost 10 lakh lawyers in the country, and you should focus on training them rather than going to law colleges for inspection," it said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU), said the BCI was trying to interfere with not just LLMs, but also PhDs, diplomas, and pointed out that the purpose of the Bar was to regulate entry into the legal profession. "Then came the statute, which was on admission. We are not saying to abolish the two-year course, but will a practising lawyer like to do a two-year LLM or a one-year LLM?" argued Singhvi.

After hearing submissions of both parties, the bench sought a response from the Centre and the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the matter and also requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist it. The bench also expressed its discontent regarding the quality of judicial officers at the grassroots level under the current legal education system. "What kind of officers are we getting? Are they properly sensitised? Do they have compassion? Do they understand the ground realities or just deliver mechanical judgments?" it asked, posting the matter for further hearing in July.