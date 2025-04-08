ETV Bharat / bharat

Asaduddin Owaisi’s Plea Against Validity Of Waqf Amendment Act Tentatively Listed For SC Hearing On April 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on April 15, a plea filed by AIMIM president Assauddin Owaisi challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

According to the apex court’s website, the plea filed by Owaisi is tentatively scheduled to be taken up for hearing on April 15 (according to a computer-generated listing). However, no bench has been assigned to hear the plea so far. Till now more than 10 petitions have been filed in the top court challenging the validity of the Act. All the pleas are likely to be taken up together by one bench of the apex court.

Meanwhile, the central government has also filed a caveat in the apex court. It is the Centre's first reaction to petitions filed in the apex court challenging Waqf amendments. Caveat means an application which says that no order (ex-parte) shall be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing/notice to the Centre, which is the respondent.

The DMK and Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Monday challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Pratapgarhi are added to the growing numbers of petitioners, including Owaisi, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed apart from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, who have also moved the apex court against the newly-enacted law.

The DMK moved the top court through its deputy general secretary A Raja and said in a press release, "Despite widespread opposition, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed by the union government without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the JPC and the other stakeholders."