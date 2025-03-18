SC Appoints Amicus Curiae Regarding Lokpal's Order On Corruption Complaint Against HC Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed senior advocate Ranjit Kumar as an amicus curiae in a matter in connection with the validity of the Lokpal's order of January 27, 2025, holding that anti-corruption watchdog can examine a complaint against a sitting High Court judge.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka. The bench made it clear that it would not examine the merits of the allegations made in the complaint and it would only examine the issue of jurisdiction. The Lokpal, in its response, reiterated that a High Court judge meets the definition of a public servant and that the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, does not exclude the judges.

The complainant in the matter appeared in person before the court and contended that he had filed written submissions. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the bench that Lokpal had filed its affidavit. Mehta said it has reiterated the stand taken by it in the order. Mehta said the Lokpal has no jurisdiction to examine such complaints, and its order is liable to be set aside. Mehta, in his written submissions, submitted that it is a settled proposition of law that a High Court judge is a holder of constitutional office and cannot be regarded as an "employee" of the government.

Mehta said that a judge of the High Court is the holder of a constitutional office and a High Court is a constitutional court. "It is submitted that Ld. Lokpal of India has further wrongly held in the impugned order that a judge of a High Court will come within the ambit of the expression 'any person' in clause (f) of Section 14(1) of the 2013 Act," said Mehta, in the written submissions.

"In this regard, it may be noted firstly that such person, as mentioned in Section 14(1)(f) of the 2013 Act, must be or must have been a 'chairperson' or 'member' or 'officer' or 'employee' in any body or Board, or corporation, etc. established by an Act of Parliament. It is submitted that a judge of a High Court cannot be regarded either as a 'chairperson' or a 'member’ or an 'officer' or an 'employee' of the high court or any other body, etc. established by an Act of Parliament," said Mehta, in the written submissions.

The top court decided to appoint Kumar as amicus curiae to assist it on behalf of the complainant. The apex court said it would hear on April 15 the arguments in suo motu proceedings initiated over the Lokpal's order.

On February 20, the apex court put on hold the Lokpal's order, which entertained complaints against a sitting High Court judge. The top court termed the order as "something very disturbing". The apex court issued a notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the suo motu proceedings initiated in connection with the order passed by the Lokpal on January 27. The apex court also injuncted the complainant from disclosing the name of the judge.

The bench had said it would lay down law in this regard, as all the judges are appointed under the Constitution only. The top court registered a suo motu matter as the Lokpal bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar held judges of the High Court would be amenable to its jurisdiction to investigate allegations of corruption.

In the matter, two complaints were filed by the same complainant against a sitting additional judge (name redacted) High Court, alleging that the named judge had influenced the concerned additional district judge, in the state and a judge of the same High Court, who had to deal with the suit filed against the complainant by a private company, to favour that company.

It was alleged that the private company was an earlier client of the named high court Judge, while he was practising as an advocate at the Bar. The Lokpal, in its order on January 27, had said, "We make it amply clear that by this order we have decided a singular issue finally as to whether the judges of the High Court established by an Act of Parliament come within the ambit of Section 14 of the Act of 2013, in the affirmative. No more and no less. In that, we have not looked into or examined the merits of the allegations at all".

The Lokpal had then sought guidance from the Chief Justice of India for looking into complaints filed against a sitting judge and an additional judge of the High Court.