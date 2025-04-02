ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Officers Suspended But Brought Back After..’, SC On Bridge Collapse Incidents In Bihar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized the Bihar government, saying that the government’s officials were suspended after incidents of bridge collapse but brought back after the furore died down.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The bench observed, “Certain officers were duly suspended after the bridge collapse incident only to be brought back after the furore over the incident died down”.

During the hearing, the government said it had inspected around 10,000 bridges in the state. The bench said it has gone through the counter affidavit, and it is transferring the case to the Patna High Court. “In the counter affidavit, they (state authorities) have given details of what they are doing…,” the bench said.

The bench said the counter-affidavit of the state government does not provide any reason for the incidents, but contains a long list of schemes and policies.