ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Amazon, Flipkart Plea Regarding CCI Probe Order Should Be Transferred To Karnataka HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the pleas of e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart challenging a probe ordered by Competition Commission of India against them for alleged malpractices should be transferred to the Karnataka High Court.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan.

The bench issued a notice on the plea filed by the CCI. The apex court was hearing a plea by CCI, which sought the transfer of the pleas filed by the e-commerce platforms from the High Courts either to the top court or the Delhi High Court.

During the hearing, attorney general R Venkataramani contended that CCI did not have an objection if the matter was heard by the Karnataka High Court.

The bench said: “Issue notice. Prima facie, we are of the view that all cases, which are pending in various high courts should be transferred to Karnataka High Court for hearing”. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 6, 2025.