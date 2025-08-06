SC Allows Plea Of Minor Girl Father Against Suspension Of Rape Accused Sentence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea by the father of a minor girl challenging an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, which granted bail to a man and suspended his sentence of 20 years in jail till the disposal of his appeal in a case of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl under the POCSO Act.

A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and K V Vishwanathan said: “One would have expected the high court hearing an application under Section 389 of Cr.P.C. for suspension of sentence to examine whether prima facie there was anything palpable on the record to indicate if the accused had a fair chance of overturning the conviction”.

The father pointed out that the convict had undergone imprisonment for a period of one year and three months only, but his sentence was suspended.

The bench noted that the state government has also filed an affidavit setting out the criminal antecedents of the accused, including details about the cases in which he has been acquitted, and out of the 11 cases mentioned in the chart, 5 have ended in acquittal and 6 are pending.

The bench said, taking into account the fact that the high court has not adverted to any of the relevant factors for considering the case for suspension under Section 389 and keeping in mind the antecedents, “we are of the opinion that the high court was not justified in suspending the sentence”.

The accused, in the affidavit filed in the apex court, contended that there is no allegation of post-bail misconduct or breach of conditions warranting the setting aside of the bail order. “The submission is fallacious. There is a clear distinction in law between setting aside the bail by a higher Court and cancellation of the bail”, said the bench.

The bench said that while cancellation of bail is due to some supervening circumstances like breach of bail condition, setting aside of the bail is concerned not with the breach of condition but with the justifiability and soundness of the order granting bail.

The counsel, representing the accused, argued that there was a lack of corroborative medical and forensic evidence. “Independent of the FSL and DNA report and considering the nature of the case and the antecedents of Respondent No.2 (accused) and after carefully examining the judgment of conviction, we feel that the high court was not justified in suspending the sentence”, said the bench.

The bench said the reasoning of the high court falls far short of the parameters required under Section 389 of Cr.P.C. for enlargement of a convict, punished for a heinous offence, on bail after suspending the sentence. “The finding that no sexual assault was found, without considering the overall nature of the evidence of the case, is completely untenable. According to the evidence of the prosecutrix, Respondent No.2, at gunpoint, closed her mouth and forcibly took her to the house of Amro and committed rape on her”, said the bench.

“All that the medical evidence said was that no conclusive opinion about the crime could be given since the FSL Report was awaited. That does not mean that the ocular evidence could be ignored”, said the bench.

The bench said as far as the non-availability of the FSL Report is concerned, the prosecution has explained the situation and the trial court has also found that the non-availability of the DNA Report did not adversely affect the case of the prosecution.

The bench said that the reasoning that, despite the availability of washrooms in the house, it was difficult to believe that the prosecutrix could go out for the toilet, is conjectural in nature.

“We make it clear that the observations made herein are only for the purpose of setting aside the order of suspension of sentence…. We set aside the order of the High Court…”, said the bench, and directed the accused to surrender before the court on or before August 30.

The high court had said that no sign of sexual assault was found by the medical expert on the body, no FSL, as well as DNA report was available on record. The high court had observed that despite the availability of washrooms in the house, it is a little difficult to digest that the girl will go out to the toilet.

The high court had said that there is no prospect of being heard and disposing of this appeal in the near future, it is of the opinion that the appellant has available to him strong grounds to assail the impugned judgment of conviction and sentence. “Thus, it is a fit case for suspending the sentences awarded to the applicant-appellant during the pendency of the instant appeal”, said the high court.