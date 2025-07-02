ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Allows M3M’s Plea For Substitution Of Property Worth ₹317 Crore Attached By ED

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed real estate company M3M India to substitute property attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), enabling it to continue work on a commercial project.

A bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and R. Mahadevan passed the order on June 30, on a plea filed by M3M. A press release issued by the real estate company said, “M3M’s application sought to substitute the provisionally attached land with an alternate parcel of equal or greater value, to enable development activity to proceed, while maintaining complete compliance with the PMLA’s safeguards”.

The apex court allowed the substitution after considering an affidavit filed by the ED. The central agency verified that the proposed commercial units located in M3M Broadway, Gurugram, had a total fair market value of Rs 317 crore. This included Rs 275 crore worth of units initially proposed and another Rs 42 crore worth of additional units later offered by the real estate company. The agency’s counsel contended that ED is agreeable to the substitution of the property, but requested that it be subject to certain conditions.

“While we allow the substitution of the property as indicated in paragraphs 10(a), 10(b) and 10(c) in the additional affidavit, the same shall be subject to the conditions as specified in paragraphs 10(d)(i) to 10(d)(ix). It is also agreed by the learned counsel appearing for the parties that after this order, nothing really survives in the Special Leave Petition. The Special Leave Petition stands disposed of.....”, said the apex court in its June 30 order.