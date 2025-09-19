ETV Bharat / bharat

What Is The Preamble...?': SC Allows Dasara Festival Inauguration By Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq

Dasara elephant 'Abhimanyu' carries a wooden howdah, a replica of the Golden Howdah, during 'Jamboo Savari' rehearsals, with added sandbags to simulate the final weight of 300 kg, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea against an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, approving the state’s decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Dasara festival celebration inauguration at the Chamundeshwari temple, Mysuru.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel, What is the purpose of filing this plea?

The counsel replied that it affects my rights under Article 25. The bench said it is not keen to entertain the matter. The counsel urged the bench to hear his submissions.

The bench asked the counsel, What is the Preamble of this country? The counsel replied that it is secular, and added that let that not interfere with my religious activities.

Justice Vikram Nath said it is a state government program. The counsel said that the puja inside the temple is not secular. However, this contention could not convince the bench.

The counsel said she should not be invited to the inauguration. The bench said it will dismiss the case and called out the next case.