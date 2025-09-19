What Is The Preamble...?': SC Allows Dasara Festival Inauguration By Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq
The apex court dismissed a plea challenging Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara inauguration, upholding Karnataka HC’s order and citing no constitutional rights violation
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 19, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea against an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, approving the state’s decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Dasara festival celebration inauguration at the Chamundeshwari temple, Mysuru.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel, What is the purpose of filing this plea?
The counsel replied that it affects my rights under Article 25. The bench said it is not keen to entertain the matter. The counsel urged the bench to hear his submissions.
The bench asked the counsel, What is the Preamble of this country? The counsel replied that it is secular, and added that let that not interfere with my religious activities.
Justice Vikram Nath said it is a state government program. The counsel said that the puja inside the temple is not secular. However, this contention could not convince the bench.
The counsel said she should not be invited to the inauguration. The bench said it will dismiss the case and called out the next case.
The plea, filed by one H S Gaurav, said the petitioner has moved the apex court against the September 15 order of the high court. The high court dismissed the plea filed by the petitioner and allowed Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra festivities.
The plea contended that the high court has erroneously held that no legal or constitutional right of the petitioner is being violated by extending the invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state-sponsored Dasara festivities, and participation of a person practising a particular faith or religion, in celebrations of festivals of other religions does not offend the rights available under the Constitution.
The plea said the high court erred by not appreciating the fact that the invitation for the 2025 Dasara Mahotsav clearly states that on September 22, 2025, between 10:10 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. and Mushtaq would be inaugurating the festival inside the premises of the Chamundeshwari temple.
The plea said the inauguration would involve the lighting of lamps before the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Chamundeshwari, along with the offering of flowers, fruits, kumkum, arishina (turmeric), and other traditional items to the deity.
“High court erred by not appreciating the fact that for the inauguration of Dasara in the premises of Goddess Chamundeshwari temple, a pooja has to be performed, which cannot be performed by a non-Hindu. The aforesaid pooja must be performed as per Hindu devotional and rituals and the said pooja is the inauguration to the traditional ten-day celebrations of the Dasara festival," said the plea.
The plea said Mushtaq belongs to the Muslim community and she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices. “If such an inauguration is conducted by a person belonging to a different faith, it violates the religious beliefs of Hindu worshippers and risks defiling the sanctity of the festival by contravening established rules relating to the worship of the deity on this auspicious day," said the plea.
