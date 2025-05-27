SC Allows Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur To Part Ways With His Wife On Mutual Consent

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed celebrity chef Kunal Kapur to part ways with his wife, as it allowed the plea by the couple to grant divorce on mutual consent.

The order was passed on May 21, by a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra. The bench said the parties, after prolonged litigation, have now decided to amicably resolve and bring quietus, to all their disputes, differences and grievances with respect to their marriage, for the betterment of both the parties and their son.

After a prolonged litigation, bringing a closure on the bitter feud between the couple, Kapur agreed to pay Rs 5.5 Cr as full and final settlement to his wife. Kapur’s wife consented to the visitation rights to him to regularly meet their minor son. The couple agreed to unconditionally withdraw all the cases filed by them against each other or their family members.

The apex court passed the order on the plea filed by Kapur’s wife. The apex court decided to set aside the Delhi High Court's order of April 2, 2024 which granted divorce to the husband on the ground of cruelty.

“We dispose of the present appeal in terms of the settlement arrived at between the parties as noted above. The terms and conditions be strictly complied with by the respective parties within the time frame indicated in the settlement. Further, the impugned judgment passed by the High Court stands set aside and the parties are granted a decree of divorce by mutual consent. Registry to draw up a decree accordingly”, said the apex court, in its May 21 order.

Against the backdrop of "fair and amicable settlement" arrived at between the parties, the bench said that “none of the parties shall ever approach the media with regard to anything related to the present case, or their relationship, including the child. It is also expected that the parties would respect each other’s privacy and not interfere in the lives of each other”.

The bench said any media link showing such expunged remarks will have to be mandatorily put down and if the same is not done, it is open for the parties to approach the concerned competent authority which shall ensure that the same are taken off the link.

The apex court also appreciated the role of senior advocates Meenakshi Arora and Anand Sanjay M Nuli, who appeared for the appellant wife and the husband respectively. “The order would be incomplete without recording the deep appreciation of this Court for the role played by learned senior counsel as well as their team for making the parties come to terms with reality and arrive at a fair and amicable settlement”, said the bench.