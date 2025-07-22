SC Allows Bhupesh Baghel To Move HC Over Maintainability Of Plea Against Him

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to move before the Chhattisgarh High Court in connection with a petition filed against him by his nephew Vijay Baghel.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Bhupesh Baghel, who is a senior Congress leader, moved the top court through advocate Sumeer Sodhi and senior advocate Vivek Tankha represented him before the bench led by Justice Kant.

The bench said if such an application is filed, the high court is requested to decide the same after giving the opportunity of hearing to the other side before it further proceeds on merits of the case. The bench allowed Baghel’s counsel to withdraw the plea from the apex court. It added that he can raise the issue before "high court-cum-election tribunal".

The bench said it goes without saying that the observations made in the impugned order shall have no bearing on the merits of the application proposed to be moved on behalf of the petitioner. The counsel for the Congress leader contended that breach of silence period did not amount to a corrupt practice and hence the case was not maintainable.

The petition was filed by BJP MP from Durg Vijay Baghel, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections against Bhupesh Baghel from the Patan seat. Vijay claimed that Bhupesh violated the provision of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 by taking out a procession after 5 pm in Patan constituency. He sought nullification of the former CM's election and barring him from contesting polls for six years.