SC: All HCs To Submit Reports On Judgments Reserved On Or Before Jan 31, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deplored the fact that the Jharkhand High Court was not pronouncing verdicts after reserving them for years, and, against this backdrop, sought reports within a month from all High Courts on cases where verdicts were reserved on or before January 31, 2025.

The matter was heard by justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench termed such non-pronouncement of verdicts by courts a "very disturbing issue" and hinted at laying down some mandatory guidelines for the high courts.

"Let us see. Honestly speaking, it is a very disturbing issue, but we don't know the circumstances -- why it has happened -- but we would like to definitely lay down some mandatory guidelines. It cannot be allowed to happen like this," the bench observed.

The apex court examined a report of the registrar general of the Jharkhand High Court on a plea of four life convicts. The convicts claimed that the high court had not pronounced its verdict on their criminal appeals despite reserving its order in 2022.

“Having perused the Report sent by the Registrar General of the Jharkhand High Court, we deem it apposite to seek such Reports from all the High Courts. Consequently, we direct the Registrar General of all the High Courts to submit a Report in respect of those cases where the judgments were reserved on or before 31.01.2025 and where the pronouncement of judgments is still awaited”, said the bench, in its order.

The bench, in its order, said the report shall contain the criminal appeals and civil matters separately with a further specification as to whether it is a division bench Matter or a single bench matter. It said that the composition of benches shall also be disclosed, and the registrar general of the high courts shall furnish the requisite information within four weeks.

“The Registry is directed to send a copy of this order to the registrar general of all the high courts for information and necessary compliance”, said the bench and listed the matter for further hearing on July 21.

The bench examined the status report of the registrar general of the Jharkhand High Court giving details of the reserved judgments which are more than two months old as on April 29, 2025. “The Report reveals that there are 56 matters, including some Criminal Appeals, where a learned Division Bench of the High Court has finally heard the matters on different dates ranging from 04.01.2022 till 16.12.2024 but the final pronouncements are still awaited. There are 11 Single Bench Matters also before another Hon’ble Judge where the judgments are reserved on different dates between 25.07.2024 to 27.09.2024”, said the bench.

The apex court noted a newspaper report which said that since April 23, when the apex court has asked the registrar general of the Jharkhand High Court to furnish a report on cases where verdicts had been reserved but not pronounced for the last two months, the high court has passed orders in 75 cases.

“The Registrar General of the High Court is directed to furnish a list of 75 Criminal Appeals, where the judgments have been pronounced by the High Court, meanwhile. The list shall indicate the date(s) when the judgments were reserved, along with soft copies of the judgments pronounced by the High Court. (ii) What is the fate of the Criminal Appeals filed by the petitioners herein, the details whereof are given in para 2 of the instant order?”, said the apex court, in its order.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil, representing four life convicts, contended that 10 convicts who are similarly placed are also lodged in Birsa Munda Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi. She said that the judgment has not been pronounced by the high court. The four life convicts -- Pila Pahan, Soma Badang, Satyanarayan Sahu, convicted for murder and other charges, and another accused convicted for the offence of rape. All the accused are serving their sentence in Ranchi jail.

"It appears to be a pattern where the high court has not pronounced the verdict despite reserving it," she said. The counsel requested the apex court to suspend the sentence of the four life convicts, including one who is 72 years old and has served more than 15 years in prison.

The apex court said, “The prayer for granting bail to the petitioners shall be considered on May 13. Meanwhile, we request the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority to take immediate necessary steps to provide legal assistance in terms of the decision taken by the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, and ensure that the convicts like the petitioners are not left remediless”.

The bench, in its order, said, “The Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority shall ensure that appropriate proceedings are initiated in all the 10 matters, the details whereof has been separately furnished to the Secretary of the Supreme Court Legal Services Authority, for the purpose of seeking suspension of their sentence and consequently, to seek their release on bail during the pendency of their appeals”.