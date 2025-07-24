SC Agrees To Hear Plea Over Jharkhand DGP Appointment Next Week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week a plea challenging the appointment of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta claiming the due process was not followed.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said the matter would be listed next week on July 30 and 31 after senior advocate Anjana Prakash said the incumbent Jharkhand DGP had continued in the position despite the appointment. Prakash was stated to be representing a social activist and submitted a three-judge was required to hear the matter for the issue involved compliance of the court's previous directions.

CJI Gavai said in that case the matter would be heard when regular matters are taken up next week. Gupta was set to retire on April 30 under the Central government's rules on reaching the age of 60 but the state government wrote to the Centre for extension of his tenure.

According to sources, the Centre rejected the state government’s proposal for the extension. Previously too, a plea was filed in the top court against his "ad hoc" appointment by the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in the state. On September 6, last year, the top court sought responses from the state government and Gupta on a contempt plea.

The contempt plea alleged non-compliance of a 2006 verdict of the apex court and subsequent directions mandating several aspects, including fixed tenure of two years for DGPs and their selection from a list of three senior most IPS officers of the state prepared by the UPSC.