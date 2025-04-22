ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Next Week Plea On Nishikant Dubey's Remarks On Judiciary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week a plea flagging BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent criticism of the apex court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The counsel told the bench that Dubey said the CJI was responsible for "civil wars" in the country and after the video of his remarks went viral, derogatory phrases were being used on social media for the top court.

"This is a very serious issue," the counsel said.

"What (do) you want to file? You want to file a contempt petition?" Justice Gavai asked. The counsel, who has already filed a petition in the apex court, said the government was not taking action against Dubey.

The counsel said one of his colleagues wrote to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey but no action had been taken to date. "The issue is, at least give directions today to the social media platforms to remove this video," he said.

The bench said the matter would be listed for hearing next week.