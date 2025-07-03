ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear HDFC Bank MD Plea challenging Bribery FIR On Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine on Friday a plea by Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC bank’s managing director and CEO, seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran. Rohatgi urged the bench to hear the matter urgently and also sought interim protection from coercive action. Rohatgi also pointed out the delay in hearing before the Bombay High Court.

The senior counsel termed the FIR frivolous and contended before the bench that at least five judges of the Bombay High Court had recused themselves from hearing the petition filed by Jagdishan seeking to quash the FIR. “I am pressing for a no coercive action order,” submitted Rohatgi.

The case was initiated on the complaint of Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust. Jagdishan has been accused of accepting Rs 2.05 crore in bribes to aid a group’s illegal control over the governance of the trust, which manages the renowned Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

After hearing submissions, the apex court directed the matter to be listed for hearing on Friday. The matter has reached the apex court against the backdrop of the litigation over the functioning and control of the trust.